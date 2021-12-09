How to control your Android mobile using facial gestures

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

One of the novelties of Android 12 is Camera Switches, an accessibility function that allows you to operate your mobile without using your hands, both through voice commands and through gestures made with the face. Moving the eyes, smiling or raising the eyebrows will serve to launch different applications on the mobile device.

In addition to the increasingly common voice instructions to smart assistants, the new accessibility settings in Android 12 allow the face, through various gestures, to initiate actions or invoke the activation of some smartphone mechanisms. This represents a further step in the evolution of facial recognition and its applications to facilitate the handling of electronic devices, either for mere convenience or for improve accessibility for those with mobility limitations.

How to configure Camera Switches

To configure this new feature, access through the “Settings – Accessibility” menu where the user will verify that after having updated the operating system to the latest version, Android 12 has added new options, specifically the route «Interaction controls – Accessibility with switches».

After activating this option and granting the required permissions, three types of switches appear (USB, Bluetooth or camera), and you must select this last option and grant permission for camera access. From here, the user must configure both the different facial gestures and the actions that will be invoked with them.

The facial gestures that Android 12 is able to recognize are the following: Open your mouth, Smile, Raise your eyebrows, Look left, Look right, Look up.

And as for the Actions that can be assigned to these gestures can be select, pause, search, next, create a note, make a call …

As a final step you have to set the duration of the gesture so that recognition is not activated accidentally. The configuration allows setting both its speed (whether the gesture is made fast or slow) and its “size”, that is, for example, the smile that interrupts the audio playback is a gesture of a slight smile or of a wide laugh.

When the Camera Switches function has been activated, a small icon will appear in the central part of the mobile phone screen in the shape of a face to indicate that it is active.

