How to control suggested Instagram posts

In the summer of 2020 Instagram introduced a section of suggested posts. The objective of this was to get the user to spend more time scrolling on the social network. To that end, the Facebook-owned platform began displaying in its users’ feed photos and videos of people you don’t follow. These publications begin to appear once the publications of your contacts are exhausted with the intention that you continue to be hooked on the platform for a few more minutes.

Instagram does not allow you to delete suggested posts, but you can customize or suspend them for 30 days

These suggested posts can end up being really annoying and taking up a lot of your Instagram feed. At some point, it can happen even more posts from people you don’t follow than from the profiles of your contacts.

Suggested Posts are identified as such with a sign, above the photo or video, indicating why that particular post is displayed. Instagram details, for example, that this post is shown because you “liked” it or commented on that publication or because you follow this or that account.

If you’re tired of these suggested posts from people you don’t follow, you have two options. You can customize the suggestions that Instagram will show you or you can disable suggested posts for 30 days. Here we explain the two processes.

How to customize suggested posts

-Icon of the three points: When a suggested post appears in your feed, tap the three dots icon in the top right corner.

-“I’m not interested”: Clicking on that icon will display a screen with two options. One of them will explain to you why that post is being shown to you, and the other says “I’m not interested”. Click on the latter.

-“Do not suggest related posts”: Then you will enter a new screen where you must click where it says «Do not suggest related posts».

How to suspend suggested posts for 30 days

-“I’m not interested”: As in the previous process, click on the three dots icon that accompanies the suggested posts. Then click on the “I’m not interested” sign.

-Suspend suggested posts: On the next screen, instead of clicking on “Don’t suggest me related posts”, do it where it says “Suspend all suggested posts in 30 days”.

