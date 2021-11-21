How to control Black Friday shipments (and the rest) from your Android mobile with these applications

Now that Black Friday is approaching, there are many users who after placing an order are awaiting shipment for know when they are going to get home. Even more so in a year in which the global commodity and semiconductor crisis seems likely to wreak havoc.

The shops are preparing for a Black Friday and a somewhat special Christmas, but so that nothing takes you by surprise and you can know in what state your order is At all times, we are going to show you some applications with which to control shipping at all times from your Android mobile.

General applications

When it comes to controlling the management of a shipment, either to receive it or if we are the ones who have sent it, we can access cross-platform compatible applications. A tool with which to manage shipments in different courier companies and postal services in an easy and simple way, of which we have selected some of the most interesting.

Parcels

It is the application that I usually use when the mobile I have is based on Android. It is a very easy to use application that allows you to fully track a shipment and for that you can use the tracking number, even from the clipboard or by scanning the barcode.

You can rename, archive or change shipment data What are you waiting for. At all times the application alerts you when there are changes in this regard. And the good thing about it is that it is a free application that you can find on Google Play.

Deliveries Package Tracker

One of the applications is Deliveries Package Tracker. An app that has a Pro version With which to access different improvements (a silent mode for notifications, possibility of importing orders …) and which also allows you to eliminate advertising.

This application has a synchronization service, so that if you have it installed on several devices you will always have your shipments controlled and centralized. We can control all shipments at once in the main panel and know, thanks to a counter, the days remaining until the package is delivered.

AfterShip

AfterShip is another application that makes it easy to track orders. Packages that we send or expect to receive are always under control with this application that like Parcels, allows to use that management number that we have saved in the clipboard.

This app, also available in the App Store for iOS, shows the different phases the shipment goes through and allows to establish notifications that indicate each change. In addition, according to its website, it offers support for 451 courier companies around the world.

17track

Another application is 17track. Available on both iOS and Android, it offers coverage for more than 250 transport companies in 220 countries. It is available in 30 languages, including Spanish and allows you to track up to 40 packages simultaneously.

Once the tracking number has been entered, the application will detect the transport company and It will inform you live of all the changes that your package undergoes via push notifications. An application that stands out for offering a clear interface and lacking annoying advertising.

TrackChecker Mobile

TrackChecker Mobile is another of the apps that allows you to track packages, emails and orders on the web using their respective tracking numbers. The application can work with more than 600 courier companies and postal services in more than 200 countries.

TrackChecker Mobile can track an unlimited number of packages and receive notifications when the status of any shipment changes. Even we can configure the update frequency or track the package on various postal services. We can add the data manually or using a barcode scanner.

Track your packages – 1Track

Another application that works well when searching and monitoring the status of a shipment is Track your packages – 1Track. An application that allows you to control the shipping of businesses such as Amazon, Wish, eBay, Aliexpress, Joom, Gearbest … and other online stores. In addition it is compatible with more than 500 postal and courier services.

No need to registerAll you have to do is enter the shipment number for the app to offer us information with any changes related to it through push notifications. To control the shipment we can add the number by hand or scan any barcode using the mobile camera.

Messaging services applications

Along with the previously seen applications, which are responsible for recognizing the courier service in charge of carrying the package to its recipient, we also have those offered by each courier or postal service. In Spain we have applications of Correos Express, Correos, FedEx, UPS, DHL or Seur, a platform that you can use if you already know which of them you can get the shipment home with.

All these applications work really well and the only downside “they can offer is that They are only compatible with shipments made with each of the services and parcel companies. If you have the tracking number but you do not know the company that manages it, you will have to spend some time until you find the correct one.

Broadly speaking, with all these applications we can be aware of each movement made by the shipment that we expect from the moment it leaves the hands of its recipient until it reaches home and thus avoid unpleasant and last minute surprises.