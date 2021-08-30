How to continue using Instagram safely with your new measure

We have already commented on the numerous measures that Instagram has been implementing in recent years to keep users safe within its service, for which it has had to face a series of challenges to try to deal with the possible ways that actors malicious actors may design to circumvent the protections.

Within these measures we have also seen that in recent times they have focused on protecting the youngest. Following this line, Instagram will now try to pressure users to contribute their respective birthday dates if they have not yet contributed it in their user accounts.



Instagram will haunt you until you give it your birthday

This is a requirement that the platform has established at the end of 2019 for those who open new user accounts, but it did not exist for old accounts.

At this point, Instagram will be advising users to provide this information, both when opening the application and throughout each session, and that users may avoid to a certain extent, since if they do not provide it, the platform will blur in any case the contents marked as sensitive.

Instagram needs to know if users are of legal age or not to adjust the experiences they receive according to the new measures that it has been implementing in recent months to offer additional protections to minors.

Now, if users come to lie about their respective ages, Instagram is preparing to apply in the future a new Artificial Intelligence system to analyze their behaviors, focusing specifically on the comments, to detect whether they have been sincere or not with the age.

In the event that the AI ​​indicates that users have lied, it will offer them a series of methods for verifying their real ages, currently unknown what they will be, in order to adjust the experience in order to grant them the necessary protections. depending on age.

And it is that the platform is especially concerned about those users who do not have a certain age level, being able to be more exposed to a series of problems with the use of it over time.

Over time it will be seen if Instagram attempts will be successful or will have to take other additional measures to prevent minors from posing as users of legal age to have all the available functions.

More information: Instagram