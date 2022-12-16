How to contact Wallapop

- Advertisement -

wallapop is one of the largest e-commerce companies in Spain, where you can buy and sell second-hand products and even those gifts that you got at Christmas and you didn’t like. There is everything on the platform, to such an extent that you can now search for flats in the app. As in any system of purchases between individuals, it may happen that some users have problems at certain times, so it is very important to know how to contact the company.

Wallapop has several contact channels that have been created to serve customers as quickly as possible.

Fortunately, Wallapop has put everything you need on hand to make contacting them a breeze. There are multiple means available, here we will tell you which are the most efficient so that the problem is resolved in a matter of minutes.

– Social networks: Wallapop has an active account on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and you can talk to them through all three platforms. In the profiles there is an option called “Requests or Claims” that is used to write to them. In addition, it is also possible to comment on the posts or send a private message.

- Advertisement -

– Customer service page: The company portal has a “Support” section, which is made to resolve any questions with the information offered by the web. All you have to do is enter the “Frequently Asked Questions” section to obtain useful advice on solving various obstacles that may arise when buying or selling.

– Messenger service: there is a message network that is used to receive complaints or answer questions. The only thing to do in this case is complete a form to speak with the heads of this department.

– Telephone: a basic method that never fails is the phone call. Wallapop has a help center that allows you to speak with an operator just by dialing the following number: 936 76 05 10.

– Email: another useful and practical means that will put the client in contact with the company. For incidents with shipments, you must write to one of the following emails: [email protected] – [email protected] If there are problems with billing, the email for this is: [email protected]