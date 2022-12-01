How to contact TikTok

- Advertisement -

Like other platforms, the TikTok social network offers different ways for its users to contact its technical support in order to manage possible incidents or reports, such as when a TikTok account is suspended. These are options that go beyond access from the application itself.

Through the app itself, from the web, by email, from other social networks… TikTok has a wide variety of channels to get in touch

This allows you to contact the TikTok help center in different ways that are explained below, as well as the method to achieve it.

-From the app: Through the profile icon (lower right corner) you access the menu icon with the three horizontal bars (upper right corner), selecting “Settings and privacy – Help”, where you will find three options from which to select the appropriate one to the case: Report a problem, Help Center and Safety Center

-Web version: In the upper right part of the screen appears the icon with three vertical dots that gives access to a menu where the “Comments and help” option is located, which offers information on various aspects of the operation of the platform, where the “Report” option is located infringement” that informs of the procedure to follow to report an account, a video, a sound or a LIVE.

-Through email: E-mail continues to be one of the most comfortable, direct and effective methods and in the case of suggestions, incidents or problems it will be enough to send an email to the address [email protected] There are specific addresses for different territories such as Europe ([email protected]) or Latin America (here with two options such as [email protected] or also [email protected]).

-From other platforms and social networks: TikTok has a presence on different social networks such as Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. In the latter case, this allows you to send messages through Facebook Messenger. Finally, TikTok has a YouTube account, so it would be an additional channel through which to contact.

-From phone: This, unfortunately, is the only way of communication that, for the moment, does not officially exist with TikTok, despite the fact that searching the Internet may turn up telephone numbers (be careful, with premium rate calls) that actually They do not correspond to company offices.

For content creators or companies there is a specific section, TikTok for Businesswith its own website that makes available a form with a request in which the username on TikTok and the name of the company must be reflected.