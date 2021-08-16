How to connect the new Xbox controller to a Windows 10 computer

There are not many doubts that the control that is included in the new Xbox consoles is one of the best that is ever launched on the market. Its good ergonomics and excellent response make it a great accessory when it comes to fully enjoying games in any type of game. One of the virtues of this device is that it offers superior compatibility to the previous generation, and therefore it is possible to install it on computers that use the Windows 10 operating system. If you do not know how to achieve this, we will show you the most effective and simple options to achieve it without having to go around like crazy for it. The two easiest ways to connect the remote control These are the possibilities that we think may interest you the most when using, both your desktop computer or the laptop that you take from one place to another (as long as it uses the Microsoft operating system ), the new controller for Xbox S or Xbox X consoles. Use a cable This is the simplest option and the one that will give you the least complications, you have been using a USB type C cable, you can connect the accessory to the charging port and , the end with USB type A port to the computer. Once this is done, the computer’s operating system will recognize that there is a new device connected, and luckily you will not have to use any driver, since Windows 10 includes the one you need. If the above does not happen automatically, using the Xbox button to activate the command and proceed to the installation with the subsequent download of the necessary driver. The penalty of this process is that you will be tied to the length of the cable you use. Make use of Bluetooth and forget about cables This is possible in the new controllers because the Redmond company has decided to use this type of wireless communication to communicate with the console, and luckily it can be used to do well with the computer. Enter Windows 10 Settings and, among the options you will see, select Devices. Verify that the Bluetooth slider is activated and, now, turn on the console controller as usual and press the button on the front that has three small lines next to it to begin the synchronization process. Wait for the button to blink and now on your computer you must use the Add Bluetooth button or another device. Next, you need to choose Add Device and then to Bluetooth. The name of the command will appear and you simply have to select it to complete the process.