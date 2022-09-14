How to connect the mobile to the TV: so you can easily share the screen

For those occasions when the is too small, there is always the option of project content on television. And it is not very complicated, even without acquiring more devices: both wired and wireless, we tell you all the ways to see the mobile screen on TV.

Showing vacation photos to the whole family, watching the movie you have pending in large size and with movie sound, exercising with the mobile app without having to pay attention to the small screen of the phone: there are many situations where you can take advantage of the projection possibilities offered by the TV. And Android has great compatibility with Smart TVs, it is worth taking advantage of it.

- Advertisement -

If you have a modern TV you don’t need anything else

When it comes to watching the mobile on TV you are going to need an element that acts as a bridge between both devices. Either a cable ing the TV and the phone or the wireless protocols establishing said connection. For the second case, most current TVs usually include some type of projection: you will only have to check if you have it.

- Advertisement -

The simplest thing to connect the mobile and the TV should be a USB to HDMI cable, but it is not: most Android mobiles do not include video output through the port. Perhaps yours does have this output, you should make sure: if this is the case, this is the best option to watch the mobile on TV, both for quality and simplicity. Simply join the devices with the aforementioned cable.

A USB/HDMI cable would be the easiest solution to connect the mobile to the TV if it weren’t for the fact that most Androids don’t offer video output through the port

If you use the projection or sending of the screen wirelessly, it is likely that you will need a Google Chromecast, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV or similar: with these devices you are guaranteed what we propose. They do not involve excessive spending and expand the multimedia possibilities of your Smart TV. Although yes, buy one of those HDMI players only if your TV does not support direct sending of the mobile screen.

- Advertisement -

Let’s see step by step the different ways to see the mobile on the big screen that televisions offer.

How to connect the mobile to cable TV

Samsung galaxy note 20 Ultra connected to TV via USB C/HDMI

We must emphasize that this option is not the most common, since Most Android mobiles do not have video output through the USB port.. If your mobile includes it, all you have to do is buy an HDMI cable and follow the following process:

Connect the USB end to your mobile and the HDMI end to a free port on the TV.

Select the specific HDMI number on the television.

Automatically, your Android mobile will be projected on TV.

How to connect the mobile to the TV without cables and without buying anything else

Newer Smart TVs include ways to share the screen from phones: usually, no need to buy more devices. To check if your television is compatible, carry out the following process:

Open an app that allows content delivery, such as YouTube.

Turn on the TV and make sure it’s connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your phone.

Click on the send icon in the YouTube app, from your mobile.

Check if your TV appears in the list of available devices. If this is the case, you don’t need anything else: you can project the screen of the mobile on the TV.

Once you have made sure that the TV is compatible with sending the screen from the phone, carry out the following process:

Open your Android settings and go to “Connected devices”. Depending on the brand, the exact name of the menu may vary.

Select the “Send” option and click on your television.

Accepts the reception of the content from the TV remote.

Accept that the screen is recorded (it is necessary to project it) and you will have everything ready.

When you want to stop the projection, just look for the button in the notification area.

How to connect the mobile to the TV without cables and with a Google Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV or Android TV

You must first configure the device on your TV by connecting it to your home WiFi network. Once this step is done:

Select the HDMI of the Chromecast, Google TV or Android TV on the TV.

Open the phone settings and go to “Connected devices”. Depending on the manufacturer the name varies.

Select the “Send” option and choose your TV.

Accepts the screen to be recorded (it is necessary to project it).

When you want to stop the projection look for the button in the notification area.

How to connect the mobile to the TV without cables and with a Fire TV

Install and pre-configure the Amazon device on a free HDMI on your television. After: