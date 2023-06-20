How to connect the Amazon Echo Pop to a phone in the easiest way

- Advertisement -

The new smart speakers amazon echopop They are already a reality in Spain, and among the functions they offer is that of being able to use them in combination with the phones or tablets what do you have at home If you don’t know how to do this to, for example, listen to music, we’ll tell you how to do it in the way. simple possible.

The first thing you should know is that communication is done through the use of technology Bluetooth. This is wireless, which means you don’t have to put any cables in the way (and the compatibility is excellent, since you can use all the iOS and Android devices currently on the market). The fact is that one of the few things that you should check before anything else is that you have this option activated on your phone or tablet (in the Amazon Echo Pop it is not necessary, because it is like this by default).

Steps to synchronize the Amazon Echo Pop with a mobile or tablet

Once you have chosen the equipment that you want to have connected to the smart speaker, what you have to do is get close to him, so that there are no communication problems in the process. Then perform the following actions:

Open the Alexa application that you must have installed on your terminal, there is a free version for both Android and iOS.

The next thing is that at the bottom of the screen look for and use the icon called Devices. In the list that appears is the Amazon Echo Pop (if you don’t see it, using the Speakers section can help you).

Click on its name and, at the top of the screen, you will see that there is a section called Connect a device, use it. Now a screen appears showing how to scan for active devices.

To make things go as quickly as possible, do a search on your phone or tablet for Bluetooth accessories, you’ll see the Echo Pop quickly appear, and then tap on it. A synchronization message appears that you have to accept.

In just a few seconds the communication is established and, then, you are finished.

You should know that it is possible not to use the application on the phone or tablet and, for this, you can use the following voice command with the Amazon Echo Pop: “Alexa, connect a device.” The search will start, but we believe that it is much more efficient and accurate to do everything manually as we have indicated before.

A tip that is very useful

Once you have connected the device to the Amazon smart speaker there are two voice commands that are important know. They are the following:

“Alexa, connect my phone”: This is used to automatically establish synchronization again.

“Alexa, disconnect the phone”: it is the command that is used to stop the communication from being active.

