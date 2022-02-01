Search here...
How to connect Discord with PlayStation

By: Brian Adam

Your Discord account and your PlayStation account will now be able to link together, helping to better integrate gameplay with communication, something that has been highly requested by gamers for a long time.

Available from today, the link is quite simple to do, being one of the functions that Discord is working on, along with the account change.

Spotify tests the Stories function to share Christmas content

The connection between Discord and PlayStation has been announced for months, since in May 2021 Sony said that they would bring the experiences of Discord and PlayStation on console and mobile closer, without giving more details.

By linking the accounts, our Discord contacts will be able to see when we are playing the Play, and they will be able to add the PlayStation Network ID number to make it easier to add contacts.

The connection is made from Discord, opening the User Settings > Connections section. From the mobile we will have to go to the profile and access Connections> Add.

One of the platforms that will appear available will be the PlayStation, with its logo in the “Connect your accounts” menu. By clicking on it, we will see the PlayStation Network login screen.

As soon as Discord is opened on the computer, we will see the image that illustrates this article, taking us to the PlayStation Network identification so that we can make the desired connection.

How to connect Discord with PlayStation

