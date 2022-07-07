How to connect Alexa with Spotify to enjoy your favorite music

- Advertisement -

Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, has a host of great features, like the ability to interact in two languages ​​at once, the freedom to change your wake word, and more.

You can change the music streaming service from the Alexa app settings.

Now, natively, the wizard plays music from Amazon Music, so knowing how connect alexa with spotify It is something that never hurts, especially if you want to enjoy your favorite singers on this streaming service.

In this guide we will tell you what you need to do so that you can connect Alexa with Spotify in the fastest and easiest way possible. All you’ll need is the Alexa app and a Spotify account. In just a couple of minutes everything will be done.

How to connect Alexa with Spotify?

The first step is to set up Spotify in the Alexa app.

– Go to the “Settings” section and enter the “Music” section.

– Click on “More” (it is at the bottom right).

– Select “Change settings”.

– Tap on “Music & Podcasts”.

– Check if Spotify is available in the list of services.

– If it is not enabled, all you have to do is click on “Link a new service”.

– Select Spotify from the list that will be displayed.

– Install the platform and ready.

Set Spotify as default music streaming app

Once the first step is finished, now it only remains that Spotify is the default music playback app for Alexa.

– Enter the “Settings” section of the Alexa app.

– You will see the “Default Service” option at the top.

– There you will be able to select Spotify for everything that has to do with “Music”, “Artist and genre stations” and “Podcasts”.

That’s all you have to do so that you can use your Spotify account freely with Alexa. It is a simple, fast and safe procedure.