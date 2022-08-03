How to Connect a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to a Computer

- Advertisement -

The controls are extremely comfortable to play all kinds of video games, especially the racing, fighting and sports genres, among others. The good news is that you can use the control that you like the most on your without many complications, as is the case with the Xbox , whose way of being ed we explained to you a few days ago. But that is not the only option, since you can also do it with a nintendo switch pro controllerone of the most efficient on the market.

Playing any game is easy with the comfort and ease of use of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

Having a good controller is essential, and the Switch Pro control knows this very well. For this reason, it stands out for being very resistant, it feels good when playing, the directional pad is one of the best and the motion sensors and vibration are top notch. Best of all, it can be paired via Bluetooth. So, if you want to make it the quintessential command of your computer, here we will tell you what you should do.

How to connect a Nintendo Switch Pro controller to your PC?

– Connect the Pro Controller cable (or any USB-A to USB-C cable) to the controller.

– Splice the other end of the cable to the computer.

– This is the easiest method, the controller will be recognized as “Pro Controller” by the system and then configured with Steam or your preferred gaming platform.

Make a wireless connection

– The controller must be charged to prevent it from turning off in the process. Press and hold the sync button on top of the gamepad. When the lights begin to flash, it’s time to stop pressing the button.

– Open the system menu of your PC and right click on the Bluetooth icon.

– Select “Add Bluetooth device”.

– Choose “Add Bluetooth or other device”.

– Click on “Bluetooth”.

– The “Pro Controller” will appear in the list of available devices. Choose it to pair with the computer.

– End of procedure, let’s play!