How to connect a Chromebook computer to a Smart TV without using cables

Since its launch, computers chromebook They have not stopped evolving until they have become a good purchase option for those who do not need more than a basic use of the equipment (and, in addition, they are quite cheap devices). One of the needs that can be had on a day-to-day basis is that of send image to tvand you can achieve this in a very simple way as we are going to show you.

To do this you do not need to put any cable through as long as you have a Smart TV that is compatible with Google Cast technology (yes, the one used by the Chromecast). If this is so, you can get it quickly and effectively. Otherwise, you will have to resort to using an additional player -such as the one from Google that we have mentioned before or others that include something related to Android, such as Xiaomi’s own-.

This is how you send the screen of a Chromebook to a TV

The steps are quite simple, and best of all, there is no risk in the process because there is no you have to install some additional software. In other words, with what is included by default in the computer itself, you have more than enough to be able to display on the Smart TV screen what you see on the Chromebook itself. These are the steps you have to take:

The first thing is to make sure that both the computer and the television are connected to the same WiFi network. If this is so, now you have to open, it is the Chrome browser that is on the computer.

Now click on the icon with three points at the top right of the window and, among the options that you will see in the drop-down menu that appears, use the option called Transmit.

You will see a window in which all the devices to which the signal can be sent wirelessly appear, among which will be the Smart TV. You will see that in a matter of seconds the shipment begins and, yes, it is from the tab that you have active. If you want to change this, tap on Sources and select Cast Screen and you’ll see all the content from the one the Chromebook has.

Everything is that simple to get a quality and effective shipment.

One detail that you have to know is that you can pin the Transmit icon to the browser toolbar. Simply click on it when sending is running on the Chromebook, right-click and select the Always show icon option. Done, you have it.

