How to configure your email in iOS 15 so that nobody can track your IP address

In the last WWDC Apple announced a series of measures to protect the privacy of users and, although the half star had to do with blocking the tracking of applications, in parallel there were other new ones that will allow us to hide our identity in those cases in Those of us who do not trust the web or the service with which we are interacting. And there is no place where more SPAM and threats hang over our security than email, so with iOS 15 we already have some more than interesting measures to stop all the curious who want to get hold of our most relevant information in their tracks. So we are going to tell you how to camouflage and make your IP invisible, that number that identifies where you are connecting from. We are going to camouflage ourselves in the jungle Since the arrival of iOS 15, email through the Mail application has improved in the security part and you will find out very soon because the first time you open it, you will see a notice like the one that we show you right here below, where you will have the option to activate “Mail privacy protection”. So if you want to join the new measures, you must click and accept the first of the two options. But in case you haven’t done anything else and the alert no longer comes out, we have another option to activate it, which is by going to “Settings> Mail” and once inside, look for the “Privacy Protection” option. It will be there where we can activate what he calls “Protect activity in Mail”. That is, hide our IP address from the eyes of those who receive our emails and, also, enjoy the protection of uploading the content that reaches our inbox privately. It is important to say that all this activity can be activated only from the email accounts that we have configured in the Mail application, which is the one that comes with iOS 15 by default. If you have Gmail with the Google app, this protection will not be available so it is time to think about whether we prefer to operate under this protective mantle or to do it outdoors as before. It goes without saying that at any time you can revert this configuration if it does not matter to you that they may know that IP data or the content download does not go through some type of privacy filter. >