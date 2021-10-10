How to configure temporary WhatsApp messages?

Security and privacy options are always necessary in any application, but when we talk about messaging much more. That is why WhatsApp is testing a very interesting option that will allow you to delete your messages in a specified time. The new function is currently in the beta version and in that sense, we will show you how to configure temporary messages in WhatsApp.

If you want the messages you send to have an expiration time, this alternative makes it possible.

So you can configure temporary messages in WhatsApp

Image source: WaBetaInfo.

WhatsApp has been improving for the privacy of users for some time, giving them more control over what they share. In that sense, it has enabled single-view photos and now we have beta testing with self-destructing messages. The idea is that you have the possibility to choose how long the messages you send can be seen on the platform.

In this way, to configure temporary messages in WhatsApp you will have to obtain the beta version as part of the Tester program. Once installed, go to the Settings section, then go to Account and then Privacy. In this menu you will see the Temporary Messages option and upon entering you will see the amount of time defined by the app. In this way, you can give your messages an expiration of 1 day, 1 week or 3 months.

It is also very useful that we can configure the temporary WhatsApp messages in a general way as we explained before and also individually. That is, you can customize this setting in each conversation according to what you need. This feature has started to roll out in the beta version and is expected to reach the stable version in a few weeks. A useful option if we take into account that before there was no other alternative.