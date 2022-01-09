How to configure background images in Windows Explorer 11?

The customization options always represent a very attractive section for users. There is no doubt that adding elements of our own taste to the appearance of our system makes us hooked and have more roots with our computers. In Windows, for example, we can customize practically any section. Therefore, we will introduce you to the way to configure background images in Windows Explorer 11.

In this way, you can set any photo as the background of the windows when opening a folder in the system.

Steps to set a background in Windows Explorer 11

Setting background images in Windows Explorer 11 is not an option present in the system natively. However, it is a feasible possibility if we manipulate some registry keys. Despite this, the latter is somewhat dangerous for the stability of the system, so it is not worth taking the risk to set up a fund. However, here we will present a very simple way to achieve it through a small development called ExplorerBgTool.

ExplorerBgTool is nothing more than a script with all the necessary instructions to configure a background in Windows Explorer, without breaking anything. In this way, we will only have to carry out a few simple steps to establish the photo we want.

To do so, follow these steps:

Login in this link and download ExplorerBgTool.

Unzip the file on your computer.

Open the Image folder and paste the photo you want to set as the background.

Go back to the main ExplorerBgTool folder.

Run the Load.Cmd file and you’re done.

When finished, you will see that the selected image will be set as the background in Windows Explorer. When you want to change it, just delete the old image, insert the new one and run the Load.cmd file again to update it.