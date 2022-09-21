How to compare one iPhone with another to choose the best

- Advertisement -

Like every September since the first model appeared in 2007, Apple has this year presented its new family of devices, the iPhone 14, made up of four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The fact that there are four types of phone, and that in each of them the user can different storage capacities, means that many users are not sure which one to select when considering purchasing a new iPhone. Which one will best suit your needs?

To resolve this question, stay tuned for this article, where we will give you all the keys so you can choose the iPhone 14 you need, and we will show you very useful tools, such as the Comparator Purchase Smartphone, with which you can find, in just a few minutes, the best mobile device on the market for you. Attentive!

What to consider when buying the new iPhone

When buying a new iPhone there are several aspects that must be taken into account. First of all, you will have to decide if you want to get one of the last four models presented by Apple or, on the contrary, it may be a good time to acquire an iPhone presented a few years ago.

If you have decided that you want to get your hands on the latest technology and get one of the new iPhone 14s that have just hit the market, then you will have to decide which of the four models best suits your needs.

Basically, between one model and , the main differences are in the size of the screen and the power of the processor. Of course also in the price. These would be the four existing models:

-iPhone 14: 6.1-inch screen and A15 Bionic processor.

-iPhone 14 Plus: 6.7-inch screen and A15 Bionic processor.

-iPhone 14 Pro: 6.1-inch screen and A16 Bionic processor.

-iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.7-inch screen and A16 Bionic processor.

The main difference between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro is the chip they incorporate. While the first has the A15 Bionic, developed by Apple for the previous generation of iPhone, the second will debut the new A16 Bionic processor, 30% more powerful and capable of developing more features at the same time.

In both models there is a 6.1-inch device and a 6.7-inch device. Selecting one or the other will depend on the desired screen size, as well as the power of the processor. Both are very powerful, but obviously the technology of the A16 is superior.

On the other hand, another distinguishing feature is the camera that each device wears. For example, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has three rear cameras, the iPhone 14 has only two.

Is it worth buying the new iPhone 14?

Having the latest technology and features also affects the high price of the devices. The latest iPhone 14 can cost up to 1,599 euros in the case of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, so it is convenient to carefully review the functionalities that we will need to assess if it is better to acquire a cheaper iPhone 14 phone and not make such an important outlay.

Another interesting option is to review the previous iPhone models, as they are still high-end phones with the best features. Perhaps it is a better option to buy an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 13 -which, for example, have the same processor as the most basic iPhone 14 models- and make a smaller outlay with the best technology.

In fact, it is a reality that Apple usually lowers the price of previous models when it launches a new family of devices, so being attentive and comparing iPhone phones can be a very good idea to change your mobile, have a leading iPhone and spend a little less.

multiple iPhones online

As you can see, comparing the different iPhone models is essential when buying a new Apple smartphone. To make the exercise of searching for the iPhone that best suits your needs easier, we recommend you use the Purchase Smartphone comparator, a free online tool with which you can compare all iPhone models in just a few minutes.

Its operation is very simple. You just have to access the comparator and add a phone model by searching for it in the list. Repeat the action and add another phone model to compare both devices. If you want, repeat the action again.

In total, you can compare up to four mobile phones at the same time -both iPhone and devices from other brands- and you will see, on the same screen and at a glance, elements as important as the operating system, the hardware of each phone, its processor , the camera, the battery… and of course, also a button with the price. You can press it if you want to buy the device directly at the best price.

This way you can easily compare several phones without having to go looking for the information of each one of them in different web pages. You will have all the data you need on the same screen and you will be able to review functionalities and features at a glance. If you are thinking of buying a new iPhone, it is a tool that will greatly help you decide on the best model for you.