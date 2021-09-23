How to collectively watch videos thanks to the new Discord feature

Discord, the popular communication platform among game enthusiasts, although with the passage of time it has opened to more areas, is testing a new feature that will allow participants of an ongoing call to view YouTube videos of synchronized way.

The feature is called «watch together»And for now it is available on a few servers on the platform, with a view to being deployed among more servers of the same over time.



As discussed in The Verge, this new test comes now after a similar test was carried out ten months ago.

In addition, it comes weeks after two popular music bots have been eliminated on the platform as a result of complaints from YouTube.

The feature is quite similar to the screen sharing feature, where users will find the corresponding button along with the video options and the screen sharing button.

The users they may be able to create a video playlist to watch them collectively and in sync with their friends, where it will even be possible to share, if you want, the playback control between the participants.

Yes OK, the feature is different from what the music bots offered, this integration will again allow that, among other things, users can share the viewing of music videos.

In this regard, it is also possible that users may come across advertisements while viewing the videos, as Discord warns users themselves.

This may make it possible for YouTube to obtain a new way of income thanks to this integration, although the truth is that none of the companies involved, both Google and Discord, have come to offer comments on this new feature.

From The Verge they understand that this deployment is beginning with family and friends servers to later reach small servers, with the possibility that over the weeks it will have a wider availability, with the aim of becoming available to everyone. platform users by the end of next October.

We may learn more about the new feature based on YouTube integration in due course.