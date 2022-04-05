How to clear Safari Reading List on iPhone, iPad…

Are you one of those users who often use Safari’s Reading List feature to save web pages for later? In such a case, you may want to clear the list from time to time if you have already reviewed and read what you were supposed to read. It’s similar to why anyone would want to clear their cache and browsing history from time to time.

Safari Reading List allows users to conveniently save and organize web pages so that they can be read later, whether online or offline. Normally, people use it to store written content that they regularly want to view sooner or later. These elements of Reading List sync with iCloud, which means they are accessible on all your Apple devices. Therefore, it is necessary to keep this list updated frequently and to ensure that the content that you have read no longer appears in said function. So, read on to properly know how you can delete items from Safari Reading List on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Clear Safari Reading List on iPhone and iPad

The first thing you have to do is take a quick look at the necessary steps that you will need to follow in order to delete items from the Reading List on your iPhone or iPad:

start in Safari from the home screen of your iPhone or iPad. Now tap on the icon bookmarks in bottom menuas shown in the following screenshot. This will take you to the section Markers. Just tap on the glasses icon to see your Reading List. Now, click on “Edit” located in the lower right corner to be able to continue. You will only have to continue selecting the web pages that you want to delete and then click on “Get rid of” to remove them from your Reading List.

As you will be able to verify in each step, it is quite easy. However, there is no “Clear all” option, which will completely empty your entire list with a single touch.

How to delete the LL on Mac?

Now that you know how to update your Reading List on iOS and iPadOS devices, let’s properly verify the steps required for macOS systems. This is what you have to do:

Launch Safari on your Mac, directly from the Dock, and click the Safari icon. markers located in the upper left corner of the window, as shown in the image below. This will open a new panel within Safari. Make sure you are in the section of the Reading list before proceeding to the next step. now do Control-Click or Right-Click on any of the items in your Reading List to make it appear in the context menu. Now, you will have to click on “Clear all items“, which is the last option. When Safari asks you to confirm your action, proceed to click “Erase” and your Reading List will be completely empty.

That’s all. Now you know how to keep your Reading List up to date on all your Apple devices.

If you just want to remove an item from your Safari Reading List on your Mac, you can do so simply by using the “delete item” from the context menu. It’s found just above “Clear All Items” in case you did not realize it in the previous steps.

Normally, you’ll only need to delete Reading List items on one of your devices, since the changes you make are updated across all your devices almost instantly, thanks to the help of your iCloud account. That said, if you have iCloud turned off for any reason, you’ll need to update them individually.