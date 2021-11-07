How to clear EXIF ​​data from photos on Android?

EXIF data represents a set of information integrated into the photographs we take from our smartphones. In the broadest case, this information could contain from the date the image was taken, to the place and other data such as its modification date. In that sense, many people prefer to delete them for security reasons. Therefore, we bring you a tool to erase EXIF ​​data from your photos on Android.

Its name is EXIF ​​Eraser and it has very useful options for removing this information from the images on your device.

So you can delete the EXIF ​​data of the photos you share from Android

As we mentioned before, removing EXIF ​​data from images is a security mechanism that many people tend to use. If we share images from the mobile on any platform, those who receive them could review this data and know, for example, where you were at that moment. However, if we did not know that the EXIF ​​data existed, much less will we know how to remove it. The good news is that there is an excellent tool like EXIF ​​Eraser that makes this process quick and easy.

EXIF Eraser is an application for Android that we can obtain in the Google Play Store and that has several interesting options to erase EXIF ​​data. For example, its operation is based on the generation of a copy of the images without the data in question. That is, you can keep a copy of the photos with all the information in case you need it at any time. The idea is that you do not share the images with the EXIF ​​data for security reasons.

If you need to do this work with multiple images, EXIF ​​Eraser has batch processing. In that sense, you can indicate all the images whose data you want to delete to work on them in a single touch. Everything is a matter of opening the app and selecting the option “Image File” if it is a photo or “Images Files” if there are several, then indicate the directory where the copies will be stored without EXIF ​​data and that’s it.

If you want to clean this information from the photos you take with your mobile, do not hesitate to try this app.

