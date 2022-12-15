How to clear download history in Windows 11 Edge browser

- Advertisement -

Microsoft’s Edge browser is increasingly used by users, which has earned it a good market share. The improvements that it includes, once its engine became Chromium, are excellent -as well as the speed at which you navigate with it-. You may not know some of its secrets, like how it can delete downloads you’ve made so no one knows what you’ve gotten on the Internet. We tell you how to get this. This is a feature offered by most browsers on the market, and Edge is no exception. You can access a list in which you will see a history of the downloads made. And, in it, there is the possibility of eliminating each one individually or, failing that, that everything disappears in one fell swoop. This is ideal both for the extensive options it offers and for the privacy that is added when using the Microsoft browser. Delete the downloads you have made in Edge from Microsoft The steps you have to take are the ones that we are going to list below in the versions for computers, either for Windows or for macOS (there is a version for Android, for example) , which does not work badly and allows you to establish synchronization). You will see that everything is quite simple and neither the computer nor the browser itself is put at any risk. Open the Edge browser as usual, and, once you are on the main screen, look in the upper right area for an icon that has three vertical dots and click on it. Now, in the menu that appears, find the Downloads option and click on she. A small screen will open where you will see the most recent data, but ideally you should see all of them. To do this, in this place look for an icon with three points and use it. You access another screen where you can review the complete history of downloads. In each of the elements you will see that in the area on the right there is an X, if you press it you will delete it. You can do this as many times as you need. In case you intend to delete everything you see, in the upper area there is an item called Delete all… you know, use it. But remember, once you do this there is no going back. You are done. Nothing complicated as you have seen. The truth is that Microsoft Edge has become an excellent browser that can even use Chrome extensions without any problem. Therefore, its usage options are magnificent. >