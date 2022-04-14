How to clean your mobile: tips to remove dirt from speakers, ports, screen and leave the mobile as new

In addition to cleaning the mobile inside, eliminating junk files and uninstalling unnecessary apps, it is also important clean the mobile outsideso that it looks like it just came out of its box and, incidentally, disinfect it.

We will see below how you can clean your phone safelyso that it shines, sounds and charges as usual, without putting it at risk and if possible using normal and/or cheap products that are easy to find.

The screen, shiny

While our first instinct may be to use old-fashioned window cleaners, the truth is that these household cleaning products can contain aggressive components that could damage the screen. Instead, it is recommended that you use the same recommendations as for cleaning your PC screen: isopropyl alcohol and a microfiber cloth.

Apple is one of the manufacturers that has given us more specific instructions on how to clean screens: it recommends using 70% isopropyl alcohol or 75% ethyl alcohol and a soft cloth or chamois that it does not release fluff, otherwise it would be counterproductive. With a few gentle circular movements, the screen should get rid of traces of fingerprints and other stains easily and without compromising the oil-repellent layer that covers many of them.

Yes do you have a protector in the mobile, the recommendations are the same, although you are sure that, if something goes wrong, you can always remove the protector and put another one on. In fact, sometimes we can confuse the scratches on the protector with dirt and it will not be until we remove it that we will see the screen looking like new again.

bye bye fingerprints

To clean the body of the mobile, the cleaning recommendations are similar to those for the screen because, in fact, in many terminals the back is also covered with glass. Again, your best ally is a soft microfiber cloth and rubbing alcohol. It will be rare that the combination of both does not eliminate all the fingerprints and any other dirt on your mobile.

As an extra precaution, if you want you can turn off the mobile before cleaning, especially if you have a lot to clean and are going to use a fair amount of rubbing alcohol. Prevent moisture from getting close to the holes of the mobile, to avoid additional problems.

If you want to disinfect the mobile, another possible option is to use a ultraviolet sterilizer box. Nowadays they are very easy to find on sites like Amazon for about 20 euros and they are basically a box where you put your mobile and it bathes in UV to kill bacteria and germs.

Clean cameras to take better photos

You have to be very careful when cleaning all parts of the mobile, but it is especially important clean camera lenses gentlybecause if it gets scratched your photos will be blurry and you can do little else about it.

If they are not especially dirty, with a chamois for the glasses of a lifetime should be more than enough in most cases. If not, you can use the same alcohol as for the screen, but just make sure that the cloth you use does not have any kind of roughness that could scratch the lens.

Make your speakers like new

Whenever dirt enters the mobile speakers, it is noticeable because they begin to make strange sounds. If you want to recover the sound that the mobile had when you bought it -or almost- then you should do a good cleaning of its speakers. It is a complicated task, it is possible to damage the inner mesh from the speakers and deal more damage than they already had before.

Your best strategy here is to use a soft brush and lightly rub the opening, without letting the bristles go too far inside. If that’s not enough, you can opt for more creative solutions like using sticky putty to “capture” the dirt inside. Handle it with care and making sure you can pull it back out of the speaker.

Generally compressed air is not recommended in any opening of our mobiles, because it is somewhat more powerful than we would like, although it can be an option as long as you control the pressure and distance, so as not to put too much pressure on the speakers. For mild cases, you may find it helpful with apps designed to clean your speakers.

Clean mobile ports

Yes the charging port gets dirty, it might not load properly. You must be careful when cleaning it because if you damage it, the mobile will be unusable as soon as it runs out of battery and there is nothing you can do until it is repaired. You can also use a medium-hard brush to clean it.

In more severe cases, you can support yourself a pin dipped in alcoholbetter than a cotton swab or toothpick, which could leave residue in the port. Before tinkering with the ins and outs of charging your mobile, it is highly recommended that you turn it off completely.

The same recommendations apply to headphone jack, if your mobile still has it. In both cases you can also rely on compressed air as long as you use it remotely to control the air pressure that reaches the mobile.

Don’t forget the casing

Finally, do not forget to clean the mobile case. Unless otherwise stated by the manufacturer, it is likely that the casing is plasticso you can simply remove it from the phone and wash it with soap and water.

Washing the mobile phone case is not complicated, but just make sure you dry it well before putting it back in the mobile, to prevent moisture from entering the mobile through its ports.