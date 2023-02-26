How to clean a disgusting laptop

If you use your laptop day in and day out, it’s likely a breeding ground for bacteria and other nasty things. From sticky keys to accumulating dust, things can get real gnarly, which is why it’s important to clean your laptop on a regular basis. My husband has a compromised immune system, so I try to keep my laptop as clean as possible to help fend off any potential viruses floating around. Whether you’re trying to stay healthy or can’t stand the sight of those dust bunnies, I’m going to show you how to safely clean your own device. Read on to learn more.

At a glance Time to complete: 10 minutes

Materials required: Rubbing alcohol, microfiber cloth, cotton swabs, canned air 1. Shut down your laptop and unplug it from the wall IDG / Ashley Biancuzzo This step is self-explanatory, sure, but it still needs to be stated. Make sure you shut down your laptop and unplug it from the wall or power strip. This is to eliminate the possibility of frying your laptop, as you’ll be later wiping it down with a damp cloth. Try to avoid zapping yourself, my friend. I’ve accidentally zapped myself before and it’s the exact opposite of fun. 2. Use compressed air on vents, USB ports, keys, etc. - Advertisement - IDG / Ashley Biancuzzo Ah, the much beloved can of compressed air. It’s one of my favorite cleaning tools. The first step in cleaning your laptop is blowing away any loose particles. Personally, I’d recommend spraying once a fair distance away from your laptop. This is to ensure that no condensation accumulates in the crevices, as you don’t want to be mixing water with electrical bits. If your laptop has sizable vents, point the nozzle at it and blow away. Massive dust bunnies tend to accumulate over time in the vents. Make sure you use short bursts of air. 3. Wipe down the whole thing with a microfiber cloth IDG / Ashley Biancuzzo The next step is wiping down the entire laptop with a damp cloth. I’d recommend using a few drops of rubbing alcohol on a damp cloth, as it evaporates quickly. Don’t ever apply cleaning products like ammonia or bleach directly onto your laptop. The liquid could possibly seep into the crevices of your machine. Plus, harsh chemicals will definitely damage your machine. I’d recommend a few drops of rubbing alcohol on a soft microfiber cloth. This is also a good way to disinfect your keyboard. 4. Get in between the crevices with a cotton swab - Advertisement - IDG / Ashley Biancuzzo Take a cotton swab, dip it in the rubbing alcohol, and clean the spaces in between the keys on your keyboard. This is a great way to clean those hard-to-reach places. Personally, I find the keyboard to be the dirtiest part of the laptop. The oil from your fingertips often leaves smudge marks behind. Crumbs and hair also tend to get wedged in this space as well.

