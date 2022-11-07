How to choose the best hosting to host your website made in WordPress

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

If you have a website made in WordPress or you are going to design your website with this CMS, choosing a hosting optimized to work with WordPress It’s fundamental. You should know that a wordpress-hosting It is a very good option, because it is normal for the hosting provider to have a special configuration to get the most out of websites designed with this cms.

Before, wordpress hosting had a much higher cost than non-specialized hosting, but now their cost is much cheaper, in many cases on par with normal hosting. In addition, the advantages provided by a specialized hosting, whether it is a WordPress hosting, or other specialized ones to work with other cms, are many in terms of security, speed and performance.

Why choose wordpress hosting over basic hosting

A wordpress hosting has special characteristics that if you are going to design or already have your website designed in this cms, it will be a better option to host your website. One of the aspects to take into account is the Easy to use. With a wordpress hosting, the cms comes already installed standard and even with some recommended plugins. Installing a wordpress in a hosting should no longer be an arduous task thanks to the one-click installation processes, but in a wordpress hosting you forget completely.

On the other hand, hosting providers usually include for their wordpress hosting daily backup systems. No one thinks that something might go wrong when starting the design of their website, but errors do arise and so do technical incidents. Having a backup system gives you the guarantee that in the event of any failure or vulnerability, you have a backup of your website at your disposal.

Along with security, an aspect that should be taken into account when deciding on one provider or another, priority should be given to speed. Make your website load fast It will improve your positioning in Google results and will also provide a better user experience. For this, the hosting should have a special configuration of its servers to try to get the most out of your website and you should also make sure that they work with SSD disks, since they are much faster than traditional disks.

Other issues to consider: migration, SSL certificates and domains

There are other factors that can affect when choosing a wordpress hosting or another. Now most providers are going to offer you the installation of the SSL certificate Let’s Encrypt for free. Do not choose a hosting that does not come with that option. That your website works with the https protocol is essential for it to be well positioned by Google. It is also a key security point, especially if you are going to include an online store or a user login on your website.

Along with the SSL certificate, it is normal for the hosting to offer you a free domain. If you still do not have a domain for your digital project, take the opportunity to contract it and if you already have a domain, check if you have contracted all the generic options with .com and .es and if not, take advantage of the offer . It never hurts to shield your business and take all possible domain options.

Another issue to keep in mind is if the hosting offers you migrate your website for free if you come from another supplier. Obviously this will only affect you if you already have your website designed and also hosted on another hosting service. It is a very favorable point because migrations always bring complications, and if the hosting does it for you, all the better.

Scalable plans and maintenance

Normally, when starting your digital project, you start with the most basic hosting. It is something that all entrepreneurs do when starting their web design. Choose a hosting that offers you several plans, so that when your website begins to have significant traffic where you need more resources, you can upgrade to a higher plan without much hassle.

On the other hand, many hosting services already offer the Technical Maintenance of your website, in many cases as an extra. Just thinking about updating WordPress plugins and core gives you a headache. If they can do it for you, all the better. And it is to count on Technical support is importantso make sure that the hosting you hire includes it and that if it is 24 × 7 it is true.