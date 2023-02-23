How to choose the best fast charger for your mobile

- Advertisement -

choose the best fast charger for your mobile it is not an easy task, especially now that most manufacturers do not include the charger in the box. In addition, there are many standards -the European universal charger will arrive in 2024- and specific terminologies for each device, making the selection process more complex than it seems.

Finding the perfect charger for the smartphone is something very delicate that you have to know how to do to avoid damaging the equipment.

The problem with choosing the best fast charger is knowing if it is really offering fast charging. Therefore, below you will find what you should analyze to be aware of whether the charger you buy will meet the specifications required by your mobile.

Main features of the best fast charger

There are several characteristics that you have to take into account so that your purchase is the right one.

– It is vital that you know how much power the phone battery needs, which is measured in watts (W). You will see this in the specification sheet of the terminal or in the manual. Typically, the load varies between 18 and 80 W.

– You have to verify the charging protocol compatible with the smartphone. If it is a manufacturer’s own charge, such as OPPO’s SuperVOOC, the best decision is to purchase the company’s charger. Although there are also options that do an excellent job such as USB Power Delivery.

– The charger has to match the power requirement of the device and the charging standard of the device.

– You also have to check that the charger has enough power to power multiple devices without problems.

What are the best fast charger models?

The market is saturated with options, but in this list you will find the best fast charger you need.

– Baseus 100W: The best thing is that it offers four USB ports so you can charge multiple devices at the same time. To this we must add a power of 100 W that will be compatible with the newest mobiles. The price of this charger is 60 euros, but it is totally worth it for the versatility it has.

– Mnioky double fast charge of 30 W: its most striking quality is that it is compatible with Quick Charge 3.0. The charger’s design is small and light, so you can carry it comfortably in your backpack. It should also be noted that it has a safe charge that will avoid high temperatures.

– Samsung PD 45W: a simple charger that does the job perfectly. It has a USB Type-C port and will work on any mobile, it is not exclusive to Samsung smartphones. On the other hand, it is a tiny and compact device, it is ideal to travel with it.

– 33W Yosuo: it includes four ports and one of them works with Quick Charge 3.0 for any device that is compatible with it. The charger has a system that makes it possible to charge all four devices at the same time without overheating, which is extremely useful and important.