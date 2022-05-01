How to choose Siri’s gender-neutral voice on macOS

Technological advances are consistent with what we live and to show a button. Siri has enabled a voice option non-binary gender neutral on macOS and other systems. If you don’t want to have a male or female voice on your Mac, today we’ll show you how to set it up.

Apple removed gender-identifying information from voices

A curious fact that you may not have noticed if you don’t use Siri often is that Apple made changes to the data regarding the identification of voices. Previously they had a name and you could tell who was behind the voice. Now pure Voice 1, Voice 2 titles are displayed, like this consecutively. Siri’s gender-neutral voice is Voice 5 and can be set on Mac, iPhone, or iPad.

What is the point of making these modifications? On the subject of identification, Apple preaches with the speech of privacy for all. It is totally consistent to eliminate the identity of the voices and only distinguish them with a title. It does not mean that the integrity or security of the people who do the voices is exposed, as I said before, it is a matter of coherence. It is also an important issue of inclusion to give a voice to people who struggle every day against others that do not accept changes in society, and on the contrary, are not inclusive at all. With that said, we’re going to show you how to set up gender-neutral non-binary voice.

Siri with a gender-neutral voice on macOS

Open the System Preferences app in macOS Click on Siri Choose Voice 5

When selecting the new voice in macOS Siri, the voice will sound and it is only up to you to choose this or another voice. This process is available in macOS Monterey versions 12.3 or later. If you want to do the same on iPhone or iPad, here are the steps.

Open Settings Choose the Siri and Search option Then tap on Voice of Siri Select Voice 5, gender-neutral non-binary Siri voice

With these simple steps you can make this configuration. If you use Siri constantly you will notice the changes right away. Similarly, you could surprise someone who doesn’t have their assistant set up with this neutral voice.

