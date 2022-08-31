How to choose in WhatsApp the people who can see the statuses you publish

- Advertisement -

have been a WhatsApp bet for a long time and, although they weren’t widely used at first, over time they have become quite common, since they allow you to show others what you are doing in a fairly simple way. Privacy is not one of its best features, but we are going to show you how to improve it. There is a way to do what we have discussed before, and best of all, it is completely official. Therefore, there is no need to resort to a third-party application and, obviously, neither the WhatsApp account you have nor the terminal on which you use the app are put at risk. By the way, the time that this will take you is just a couple of minutes, so it is not something especially tedious and it will keep you very entertained in front of your smartphone. The steps you have to take in WhatsApp Well, we leave you the way in which you will ensure that only the users you decide can see the updates you make on the platforms of the most widely used messaging application worldwide. They are as follows: Open the messaging application as usual and, on the main screen, click on the icon with three vertical dots in the upper right and, there, select Settings. Now, among the options you see on the smartphone screen, select Account and then Privacy. Look for a section called Status and click on it. Now you will see three options that allow you to set the privacy of the states you : My contacts, which everyone you have on the terminal list can access them; My contacts, except… you’ll remove specific from seeing what you post; and, finally, there is Only share with… This adds contacts who will be the only ones who will see the news. Select the one that best suits your needs by clicking on the appropriate element. Once this is done, you are finished and you have everything under control as you wanted. At any time you can revert the settings that you have established in WhatsApp, since you simply have to follow the same steps that you have given and change the established parameters. And time is just as short. Therefore, what you do is not something that will be permanent, and this is something important because it is positive. A nice extra touch that makes running the app function something you might consider doing. >