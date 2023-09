Modern TVs based on Smart TV are equipped with operating systems, have resolutions from HD to 8K and different types of matrices. They occupy the entire range of price categories: from budget to flagship models, the cost of which is more than a million rubles. Yuri Knyazev, editor-in-chief of M.Click, M.Video brand media, told Gazeta.Ru how to choose the right smart TV in 2023 and what to pay attention to.