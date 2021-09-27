Google is officially launching a new tool that houses a collection of hundreds of illustrations, for users to choose those that are more suitable to represent them in their Google accounts instead of photographic captures of their own personal faces or the use of objects, pets or other items that they have as photos in Google Photos or hosted on their devices.

According to Google, the new tool features illustrations of different cultures, interests, and backgrounds, where users only have to choose the option they want to represent them, then going through a customization process using color adjustments and element approaches, so that the resulting solution becomes the avatar that represents them from the same moment onwards.



Covering more possibilities of choice

This tool is especially focused on those who…:

Access to technology, social context, or privacy concerns may prevent them from using a real photo as a profile picture.

In this sense, it is common to find users who prefer to use anonymity throughout the Internet instead of using their own faces as a digital representation.

Thus…

Google Artwork is a collection of customizable images that anyone can use to design the image of their choice to represent it on most Google products.

In this way, Google wants reach especially those who prefer to leave their virtual representations empty instead of showing an image that represents them within the company’s services.

Starting today, and until the end of the year or the beginning of the next, which is when the expansion will begin, The new tool will only be available in the Gmail application for Android devices.

All you have to do is open the profile selector from the upper right corner and touch the avatar, which will already have a camera icon included after which, after pressing it, it will allow you to choose a different image, with the collections tool that you have just created as a new option. to get.

Of course, as we say, Google plans to take its new tool to more of its own services and more platforms, with the intention of also reaching iOS users and users who prefer to use Google services through the web.

With this, there will no longer be excuses to leave profile avatars unused in Google accounts, since from now on there will always be a reason that they can use.

