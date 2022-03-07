How to check your purchase history on the Play Store

Sometimes you want to review the purchases that have been made in online stores. If in your case you want to see what you have achieved from the Google Play Store, you should know that getting this is as simple and fast as we are going to tell you. The fact is that you can take full control of what you do with your Android devices. With this process you can know all the details of what you have bought or downloaded from the Google store. And, furthermore -and if you have the corresponding data-, you can also check if any of your children have gone too far and started downloading games like crazy. Therefore, it is most interesting to know what the verification process is like in case you need to use it. How to review purchases in the Play Store One of the things you should know is that you cannot modify anything in the list that you are going to get. In other words, if you are tempted to delete something so that no one knows that you have downloaded it… unfortunately you will not be able to do so. Therefore, we speak of a merely informative process, which is enough. This is what you have to do from the browser you usually use on your computer (it’s the easiest way in our opinion): Enter this web address using the credentials of the Android account you intend to review. Now on the left side of the screen look for the option called Account, and use it regularly to access the specific section to review purchases and downloads. New information appears in the central area, such as whether there are active offers that you can take advantage of or promotions of coupons. In the upper ribbon you have to use the option called Order history. You will now see a list with everything you have bought and the price you paid (which may or may not be free). If you see everything in a mess, in the upper right area in Categories you can filter by Movies or Applications, for example. You will have finished. As you can see, everything is extremely simple and, therefore, having full control of what you have downloaded from the Play Store is as comfortable as it is fast. The fact is that this is a native option offered by Google and that is perfect so that nothing escapes your control as long as you have the data of the Android account that you want to review. >