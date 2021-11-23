How to check the true size of each country in the world and compare it with others

Since their creation, maps have allowed us to have a notion about the size and appearance of countries, as well as the continents in which they are located.

However, it is likely that many do not know that there are flaws in the design presented by these maps, which have made Europe see always larger than it really is, as well as the smaller African continent.

This is where The True Size Of comes into play, a website where you can have the opportunity to check the true size of the countries of the world and be able to compare them with each other.

How to compare the size of a country with The true size of?

Once you enter the page of The true size of The first thing you will see will be a world map, accompanied by a box located in the upper left corner of the screen in which you must put the name of the country whose real size you want to know.

Although the page presents the options in English, you will not have to worry about placing the name of the country in this language. Even if you insert it in Spanish, the page will still process it correctly.

Once this is done on the world map, will highlight the map of the country that you have inserted in the box, which will have superimposed a mold of that same map that you can drag to any of the maps, either on the same continent or on others. In this way you can compare the size of the country where you live with that of others, in order to have a clearer notion of its true size.

Also, in case you no longer want to use the template of the map that you inserted in the box and you want to delete it, you simply have to place the cursor on it and press the right mouse button to make it disappear.

You can also click on the option Clear map located below the search box. It is worth mentioning The true size of gives you the opportunity to share the compared maps on social networks such as Facebook and Twitter.

In the following images you can see the comparison made between the map of Spain with the maps of the United States, South Africa and China.

A great resource for students and scholars.