How to check the history of web pages visited with Chrome

Google has activated an option in Chrome that allows you to consult in this web browser the history of visited pages, an option that is currently only available in the browser version for the Android operating system.

Sometimes it is useful to know when was the last time a web page was visited

This option allows you to know in detail various aspects related to the history of visits made from that browser, a function that is accessed very easily by following these instructions:

-To open Chrome browser (only from mobile devices with Android operating system).

-To access to a web page.

-Press on the padlock icon that appears to the left of the URL, after which a menu will be displayed.

-On the menu that appears below will show various information, including the cookies that the browser has blocked from that page, in addition to indicating the last time it was visited and also if the connection with that server is secure.

In this case, and if you click on the date of the last visit, another additional screen appears with more detailed information. It is a list with the dates of the last times that web page has been accessed.

Managing your browsing history can help you control browsing habits, the frequency with which a certain online site is accessed, how long it has been since it has been accessed or know the latest updates on a website.

On the other hand, it must be remembered that browsing habits can reveal a lot of information about the user of the device, so it is also convenient to take into account the privacy protection possibilities available in Android.

