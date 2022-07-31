How to check the battery status on an iPhone

- Advertisement -

For many, the is one of the most important components of any mobile and is essential when buying your new phone. Without good autonomy, it will not matter how powerful the phone is, since it will not perform at its best. For this reason, we recently gave some tips to save battery on an in order to get more hours of screen time. Today we will tell how to the of the battery of your iPhonejust as you can also check the battery status on Android.

Built-in tools and some third-party apps will help keep an eye on battery health.

There are several things you can do to know your iPhone battery status thoroughly. This is perfect for those times when the phone discharges faster than expected. Thanks to a few simple tricks, you will know in depth what is happening. Let us begin!

– View the percentage of the battery: just swipe down from the top right to expose “Control Center.” The percentage of the battery charge will appear in the area above.

– Battery suggestion: the panel dedicated to autonomy will offer useful information to optimize duration and performance. There you will have access to the consumption graphs obtained since the last load, brightness and interface suggestions to prevent load draining, etc.

– Energy expenditure per application: On the lock screen, swipe down to directly access the per-app power consumption panel. In the first positions will be the applications that require the most battery. You will also see the percentage of load used by each app. This is very useful to know if an application is spending energy excessively.

– Check the status of the battery: this is very easy to do on your iPhone. Just hit the “Battery Health” setting at the top of the panel. In the first section you will see the maximum capacity of the battery in relation to when it was new. This is to get an idea of ​​how bad the load cells have deteriorated. The second section tells you if the battery is working with optimal maximum performance.

– Low power mode: It is a useful function to extend the autonomy when you are away from home. In the “Battery settings” panel, simply activate the switch in the “Low consumption” or “Low battery” box. It is efficient to stop background activities of apps.

– Third party applications: “Battery Doctor – Battery Saver” is a complete app that shows the percentage of charge of the cells, the history of consumption and charge cycles and provides various tips to optimize the performance of the battery. It is a useful and unobtrusive application.