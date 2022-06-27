HomeTech NewsAppsHow to check the battery status of an Android mobile

How to check the battery status of an Android mobile

The battery is one of the most important components of any smartphone, since when it malfunctions, the user experience with the phone is terrible. For this reason, we recently taught you how to check the battery status of an iPhone. Now, we will give the tutorial for you to learn how to check the status of the Android mobile batterySo you will know if it is good or not.

Knowing the state of the battery will allow the mobile to be in good condition for longer.

You do not have to worry about anything, since the procedure is very simple to execute. You just have to follow the step by step so you can have all the details you need to know how the device’s battery really is.

How to check the battery status of an Android mobile?

– Enter the “Settings” section of your mobile and select “Battery”.

How to slow down your WhatsApp audio notes to 0.75x

– Being in the “Battery” section, you must access the “Battery use” section.

– There you will see a graph with the battery status of the Android mobile in the last 24 hours and the apps that have used the most energy.

– If you want to close an application or disable it completely, just click on one of the apps listed in the menu. Various options will be activated such as: disable, force stop and choose an optimization setting.

– You will also be able to observe the temperature of the battery, which should be below 50 degrees.

That’s all you have to do, being aware of how the battery of an Android mobile is a very easy task. Remember to do it from time to time so you can know how the apps’ energy consumption is going and thus keep load draining at bay, which can be a long-term annoyance.

