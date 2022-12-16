How to check the battery life of connected Bluetooth accessories on iPhones

- Advertisement -

More and more accessories that use technology Bluetooth for communicating. And this is logical, since its operation is optimal and the need to put cables in the middle is avoided. For this reason, smartphones offer this possibility and among them there is no shortage of iphone. Well, knowing the battery status of these is basic, and you can get it from Apple phones.

Thus, you will not run out of charge at the least opportune moment. Since you can always check before leaving home on mobile screen if you have enough battery for what you have to do. If you don’t know how to achieve this, we are going to show you how to do it without any problem and without having to install anything on the iPhone. One more thing that you can do with the product of the Cupertino company that, perhaps, you did not know was possible… And it is that these terminals are a box of surprises.

So you can see the battery of Bluetooth accessories connected to the iPhone

The steps that we are going to explain serve to all the things that come to your mind, from smart speakers, through third-party headphones and even AirPods (this is true, they offer additional options due to the excellent integration work that Apple has done). This is what you have to do to get the most out of the options included in the iPhone:

Open the Terminal Settings as usual. For example, using the corresponding icon that has the shape of a gear.

Now, among the options that you see on the screen, you must choose the one called Bluetooth. You will then see the list of devices that you have recognized.

Look for the one that you currently have connected to the iPhone and, next to its name, you will see an icon with the letter “i”. Use it regularly. This will allow you to view battery charge information for the accessory if it supports this option.

You have finished.

A couple of options that are helpful

To begin with, you should know that in the widget that is included in iOS for the battery you will be able to see the state of charge of the accessories with a representative image that, the truth is, is quite useful (although it is not particularly accurate). In addition, the headphones or equipment that has to do with sound, show the data we talked about in the Control Center of the operating system by simply clicking on the button in the upper right area that represents some helmets or similar.

