How to check that you are not being spied on by WhatsApp Web

Although few users are aware of this danger, WhatsApp Web can be a gateway to espionage and surveillance of your computer. Malicious codes can enter your PC through the web version of the instant messaging app, leaving your computer exposed to the curiosity of hackers and other cybercriminals who may be interested in stealing your personal information.

Code Verify is a browser extension created by WhatsApp that allows you to quickly and automatically check the security status of your network

To prevent this from happening, you should be aware of the existence of a software explicitly designed to prevent spying on WhatsApp Web. The Meta-owned messaging app recently launched the Code Verify extension.

It is an extension whose purpose is verify, immediately and automatically, the code received by your browser when you access WhatsApp Web. In this way, the tool does a quick check to make sure that no malicious code has slipped into your computer.

This extension is not necessary to use the web version of WhatsApp, but it is recommended on certain occasions. If you only use WhatsApp Web at home and with your Wi-Fi network, you do not need to resort to this tool. However, if you open WhatsApp Web using public networks or computers that are not yours alone, it is best to use Code Verify to prevent damage.

Here’s how to use Code Verify to make sure no one is spying on you through WhatsApp Web:

-Install Code Verify: First of all, you must install this extension in your web browser. You will find it, as a free download, both in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge and, soon, also in Firefox.

-Open WhatsApp Web: Once the extension is installed in your browser, open WhatsApp Web. In the upper right corner of the screen you will see the Verify Code icon appear.

-Green, yellow or red: Depending on the color of the Verify Code icon, you will know what the results of its analysis have been. If it appears in green, everything is correct and your computer is not in danger. If it is yellow, it means that it has detected interference and, in this case, it is recommended to refresh the page. If the icon is red, it is because a security problem has been detected.

