How to check if our mobile number has been affected by the WhatsApp leak

A few days ago we came across the news that the data leak of 487 million WhatsApp user accounts has occurred, affecting almost 11 million accounts in the case of Spain, which is ranked number 15 among affected countries.

The databases with the information obtained in the leak are already being sold through some forums on the deep web, and at the moment neither WhatsApp nor the parent company, Meta, has made a statement on the matter.



At best, users will notice an increase in scam message activity, but at worst, they will have lost control of their accounts, for which they will have to move heaven and earth to try to recover them.

They are reporting these problems through forums and social networks, complaining about the problems their accounts are experiencing after the attack, even becoming a trend in some cases.

Faced with this situation, one of the recommendations most shared by cybersecurity experts is enabling two-factor authentication, which will make it difficult for attackers to take over user accounts.

But if it has been affected or not, there are platforms that allow you to clear up doubts, as far as possible. To find out if we have been affected, we can go to two platforms.

The first is the well-known Have I Been Pwnedwhere we have to put our telephone number in international format or email address to find out if this data has been affected both by the WhatsApp leak and by any security problem that another platform in which we are also present has previously had.

The second comes from the portal cybernewswhich initially echoed the WhatsApp data leak, bringing a similar function in which we also have to put our phone number in international format or email address.

The search engine will say if the data has been compromised or not as part of the WhatsApp leak like any leak or security flaw that has occurred on other platforms. In this case, the portal offers a series of tips so that we can protect ourselves against possible online threats.