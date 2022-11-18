How to check if an Android mobile has been hacked

- Advertisement -

If your mobile phone works very slowly, pop-up windows appear everywhere and the operating system does not run as it should, it may be that your mobile phone has been compromised due to a security problem or even has been intervened by a cybercriminal.

There are various signs that a mobile shows when it has been a victim of hacking, it is not difficult to detect them.

If you have doubts about whether an Android phone has been hacked, we are going to review what you have to take into account to clear up the doubts

– Failures in mobile and applications: when the operating system becomes unstable, apps are opened randomly and the platform crashes. The best in this case is to scan the device with Play Protect. You just have to go to the Play Store, touch on the profile image, enter “Play Protect” and select scan so that the store checks if the applications that are installed are safe.

- Advertisement -

In addition to Play Protect, it is also recommended to use a mobile antivirus or application to protect mobile privacy. Do not forget to update the version of the operating system, since also, on many occasions, when the Android version is old, the applications do not work correctly.

– Little autonomy or extreme energy consumption: If your smartphone gets hot for no reason, something might be running in the background. Malicious programs often leave clues, and an efficient way to find them is in the battery usage menu. Just go to “Settings” – “Battery” – “Usage”. There you can find invasive and unknown apps that are causing this problem.

– Pop-ups and strange advertising: Regardless of the page, you never have to enter the ads that appear in floating windows. Many of them may seem funny or funny, but the truth is that many are intended to infect the person’s mobile with malware. Likewise, you should never send personal information to websites with which you are not familiar.

– Installation of unwanted apps: A telltale sign of phone hacking are apps that are installed on the phone without the user’s consent. These programs fulfill the function of hindering the normal use of the phone, consume data, drain the battery and more. To remove them, you just have to enter “Settings” – “Applications” – “All applications”, there you will have to choose the invasive apps and then click on “Uninstall”.

- Advertisement -

– Excessive data spending: Monitoring data consumption is an efficient way to know if the Android terminal is being hacked. It will be enough to enter “Settings” – “Network and Internet” and then go to “Application data use”. No random app should use more than 5 GB per month.