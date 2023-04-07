How to check if a Twitter profile is fake

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

know if a Twitter profile is false can be simpler than it seems. The changes in the account verification policies introduced after the acquisition of the social network by Elon Musk can make it problematic to know the true identity of the profiles. In fact, in many cases they make it impossible to know if an account is official or has simply paid to have the long-awaited blue tick.

On Twitter it is no longer possible to tell if an account is real simply by touching the blue label.

With the new rules, when you click on the blue verification label, you can’t tell how the Twitter profile in question acquired it. Thus, it is impossible to know if it is relevant or simply subscribed to Twitter Blue. Now, with the following tips, you won’t need more than seconds to determine when a Twitter user is fake or has only paid to have the badge.

How to check if a Twitter user is real

Anyone subscribed to the Twitter Blue paid service can put on any username they want. Since the verification badge will also be displayed, it is now easier to impersonate a celebrity on Twitter. However, it is still possible to detect impostors on the little bird’s social network by applying certain criteria:

- Advertisement -

-Check the number of followers: Due to the aforementioned changes, Twitter’s blue tags have lost much of their usefulness. In that sense, a good way to know if an account really belongs to a celebrity, relevant politician, brand or news channel is to check the number of followers.

For example, world famous newspapers such as the New York Times or renowned personalities in the world of sports such as LeBron James have millions of followers. In conclusion, if the Twitter profile of a truly influential person or organization “only” has hundreds or thousands of followers, it is highly likely to be fake.

-Pay attention to the username: The New York Times example is quite helpful. And it is that with the new rules of Twitter, the famous American newspaper was one of the first large organizations to lose its “inherited” verification mark.

In this type of case, another way to know the authenticity of the profile requires taking a look at the username. That is, the name after the @ symbol and not the display name on the account.

This is because fake profiles usually use random usernames. In many cases, mainly from people or an unreadable combination of letters and numbers. Sometimes they try to imitate the original as much as possible, so for example, they can change an O for a zero and thus confuse the tweeters.

-Read the posted messages. Putting this tip into practice may take a little longer. However, reading the user’s tweets suspected of being fake can be very effective. For example, if the account is from an important international newspaper, it is normal for there to be links to news among its tweets. If by reviewing their timeline you only get spam and information that is not at all related to the type of profile, there is no doubt that it is false.