How to check for Windows 11 updates

How to check for Windows 11 updates

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
1676886367 click the search bar by windows button.jpg
1676886367 click the search bar by windows button.jpg
Is your computer more sluggish than usual? If so, you may want to update Windows 11, as it’s a great way to keep your computer running optimally and will help prevent any unnecessary slowdowns in the future.. Below, you’ll find a step-by-step guide on how to check your computer for updates. Read on to learn more.

Updating Windows 11 to the latest version

To start, open your settings by clicking on the Windows icon on your task bar. When the app menu appears, select the gear icon labeled Settings.

Open your settings by clicking on the Windows icon on your task bar and then clicking on the gear icon with Settings underneath it.
IDG / Alex Huebner

This will open the system settings, where you will see an update section in the top right corner.

You will see an update section in the top right corner.

IDG / Alex Huebner

Clicking this icon will take you to the update menu. You can also use the search bar next to the Windows icon on your task bar.

Clicking this icon will take you to the update menu, or you can use the search bar next to the Windows icon on the task bar.
IDG / Alex Huebner

Type in the word update (or updates) and select Windows Update Settings.

Type in update and select Windows Update settings.

IDG / Alex Huebner

Once you’re in the Windows update settings menu, select the blue Check for Updates button. This will ensure that the latest updates have been searched for.

Once you’re in the Windows update settings menu, press the check for updates button to ensure the latest updates have been searched for.

IDG / Alex Huebner

Updates will appear at the top of the menu. Click install and wait a few minutes for them to download. You may want to restart once your download is complete. Another thing you may want to check every so often is your optional updates in the Advanced Options section. After you click Advanced Options, you’ll see Optional Updates. Click through and select the updates you’d like to perform.

After you click Advanced options, you will see Optional updates under the Additional options section. Click through and select the updates you’d like to perform.

IDG / Alex Huebner

