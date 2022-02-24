How to Check Apple Purchase History on a Mac or iPhone

If you are someone who regularly buys Apple products, and we are referring to both devices and content such as movies or books, you would surely like to have a way to keep track of what you have spent. Luckily, in the North American company they have thought just about it and offer a tool to achieve it. Thanks to this, you will be able to review all the purchases you have made and, in this way, also know if there is something that does not fit and if any of your children has passed and has been done with an application without telling you anything. In addition, it is possible to download the information, which allows you to keep a very precise history of your movements in the Apple store. Therefore, the option is the most complete. How to know all your Apple purchases We are going to show you what you have to do to check the information from both Apple Mac computers and iPhones. In this way, you can surely achieve the objective in question in a simple way and without any risk. Access from Macs Open the Apple Music application on your computer as usual, and then go to the Account section. Now what you have to do is select Account Settings in the menu that appears. The information page then opens in which you can see the purchases you have made in Apple, for which you have to go to the area below in Purchase history. Finally, choose See all in the right area. You can now review the information in question. Access from iPhone or iPad Use Settings and click on the top banner, right on your name. Now you have to select Media and purchases. It’s time to choose View account in the pop-up menu, and then scroll down to Purchase history and click here. Now you can go year by year checking the information so that nothing escapes you. You can even set a date range. It is also possible to check everything on the web If this does not convince you, you should know that there is a web address that allows you to access the information from a browser. Access the page with this link and, here, enter your Apple ID credentials. Directly, you will see the purchase history with filter options or with a chronological order… you decide. This is possibly the easiest way to achieve the objective in question. >