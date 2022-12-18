How to change your username on Instagram

- Advertisement -

The name with which the user of a social network is identified is his or her identity in the same, but although on some platforms this name is irremovable, on others it is allowed to modify it, even if it is a limited number of times.

The identification name of the account is irremovable, but the username shown in the profile can be modified without limit of times

In the case of Instagram, the username can be changed as many times as desired, although with certain limits, starting with establishing the difference between the identification name of the user account and the name displayed on the public profile, under the image chosen as avatar.

As an essential element, the difference is that the username does not necessarily have to be unique, while the name that identifies the account does. In the first case there may be several users whose public name is “Juan García” but there will only be one whose account is “@juangarcia”. All the others will have to add the second surname, the year of birth or some other distinctive element (@juangarciacoll, @juangarcia94, @donjuangarcia, @juangarciajedi…).

What does allow changing Instagram, to continue with the example cited, would be that “Juan García” that appears on the profile. In fact, it can be changed up to two times within a period of 14 days, which some may take advantage of not so much to change their identity as to express emotion at a personal event (“Juan García is getting married tomorrow”) or sports event (“Juan García! CHAMPIONS!”) or to fit his new virtual identity (“Call me Johnny”).

The identifying name of the user account is what is immutable (with one exception that is mentioned below). It will be what appears in the URL of the user profile on Instagram (www.instagram.com/juangarcia) and must also meet the following requirements:

-Can’t get over the 3o characters, a number that may seem high but for example Twitter allows up to 50 characters in the username.

-Can only contain letters and numbers.

-The only symbols Admitted are the period and the hyphen and the “underscore” or underscore.

The only exception to being able to change the identifying name of the user account is if it is changed within 14 days of registering it and during that time no one has registered another user with the new name.

Finally, to modify the Instagram username, the procedure is as follows:

-To access to the Instagram account.

-Press on the avatar icon on the right to access the user profile.

-Choose the “Edit profile” option.

-Select “Username” and write the new name.

-Confirm the change by accepting the mark shown at the top right.

Once modified, the name shown in the profile can be changed again within the next 14 days, but in the meantime another user may have also changed their name to a matching one and in that case the change cannot be reversed.