How to change your phone’s Bluetooth name on Android

Using Bluetooth wireless connectivity has become as common as connecting the USB charging cable to the phone. It’s normal, this option has a lot of uses, but there is one thing that can bother you: the name with which your smartphone is identified when establishing synchronizations. It may not be sufficiently identifying, and this is a problem. We tell you how to modify it on Android so that you can put exactly the one you want. The problem can come when you have to share files and among the devices that appear when accessing the list of available Bluetooth devices you are not able to distinguish yours -since there are others with similar names-. This is just an example, because there may be other actions where the name of your terminal for the wireless connectivity we are talking about is something vital to be able to work efficiently and quickly. Therefore, and taking into account that the change process is not complex, it is not a bad idea to spend a few minutes to do it. The steps to change the Bluetooth name of your Android The first thing you should know is that whatever you do, there is no danger to your terminal, and this includes the proper functioning of Android. Also, if you want, you can change the name you give the device at any time… so if you don’t like the new one, in a matter of seconds you can complete a new change. That is, you can do this as many times as you want. These are the steps you have to take to change the name on phones and tablets that use Google’s Android operating system (depending on the customization of the device, the names may vary a little): Access the device Settings, use to Do this the gear-shaped icon that you have in the list of applications. Now, in the Connections section, go to Bluetooth and, here, look for the Device name option. Click on it and a window will appear in which you can write the new . Complete this process and then use the OK button. Once this is done, you are finished and you will not need to restart the terminal (but it is highly recommended for everything to work correctly). It is important that you know that, even if you change the Bluetooth name of your Android, you will not lose the synchronizations that you have already saved (since they depend on the MAC number that identifies the chip in your terminal). Therefore, you will not have to reconnect the smartphone to the car radio or to the wireless headphones that you use regularly. >