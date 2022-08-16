How to change username on TikTok

- Advertisement -

Over time, users of the TikTok social network may want to the name they once chose to identify themselves. And although the identification shown in the profile is easier to modify, the need to modify own .

Social networks usually have two identifications: username and profile name

Fortunately, both things are possible on TikTok. It is worth remembering the difference between profile name and username, valid concepts for the generality of social networks:

-Username: @firstnamelastname

-Profile Name: First Name Last Name

Usually, the profile name displayed on the user’s profile page, with their bio and posts, can vary more easily, something that many users use to add contextual information related to events or interests. Thus, for example, the user “@pacogarcia1975” can habitually identify himself as “Paco García” and, at a given moment, change this last identifier to “¡May I get married tomorrow!” without ceasing to be «@ pacogarcia1975.

The possibility of also changing the username would allow this hypothetical Paco García, for example, to gain notoriety as an influencer on traumatology, not only change his profile name to “Paco Trauma” but also modify his username so that become @pacotrauma. This would allow keeping followers, profiles that are followed, publications…

Whoever wishes to change these identifiers must follow the following steps:

-To access to the Profile page through the icon located at the bottom right of the screen

-Select Edit profile.

-To choose “Name” or “User Name” depending on the identifier that you wish to modify.

-Type the new name. The profile name may already be in use but not the username, which must be unique. There cannot be two @ pacogarcia1975 but there can be two «Paco García».

As a limitation to changing the username, this can only be changed once every 30 days. And keep in mind that changing the username also changes the URL of the profile web page. Thus, and continuing with the proposed example, if Paco García decides to stop being @ pacogarcia1975 and becomes @pacotrauma, his URL address will cease to be www.tiktok.com/pacogarcia1975 and will become www.tiktok.com/pacotrauma .

This will be especially relevant because whoever tries to access through the old URL will not be able to see the new posts. And one last and no less important warning: in the case of verified accounts, if the username is changed, that account will no longer be verified.