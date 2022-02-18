MobileAndroidTech News

How to change username on snapchat

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Snapchat continues to recover ground in the social networking segment, and with it, it is also being used to launch new initiatives along the way. In this regard, the social media platform will start to open up the ability for users to change their usernames.

It is one of the most demanded features and historically one of the most anticipated by the Snapchat user community. With your arrival, users will no longer have to close accounts to open new accounts from scratch to have new usernames.

Fulfilling one of the most demanded demands by the community

As of the next 23rd of this month, and globally, any user will be able to change their username through the Snapchat mobile app, both on Android and iOS.

Snap Inc, the company behind Snapchat, understands that there are users who, over time, also want to change their username, although, yes, will allow a maximum username change per year.

With this possibility, those users who want to change their usernames, will keep your contacts, stories, Snap codes, among other purchased items.

To change your username is very easy: you just have to touch the Bitmoji icon located at the top left of the screen from the camera function, leading to the user profile section, and from there press the icon of configuration settings.

By clicking on “username”, the option will appear that will enable the possibility of changing the username to a new one. Of course, you can only choose the names of users that are free.

And this novelty comes a day after the presentation of Ticketmatcher Mini, the function integrated in Snap Map where, in collaboration with Ticketmaster, users will be able to see the next events that are going to be held. A little further back in time, we also have the announcement of the arrival of mid-roll advertising in the Snap Stars’ stories.

There is no doubt that Snapchat has been able to raise its head after years in which some rivals have been copying its characteristic functions, which has meant having to reinvent itself to distance itself and be able to differentiate itself more clearly from its competition.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

