How to change username on snapchat

By: Brian Adam

Snapchat users you can change the names with those who identify themselves on said platform as of February 23, as announced by the Snap company. A name change that will not affect the different aspects of the account, such as the list of friends, statistics, memories…

Snapchat will allow you to change your username once a year

A change in the username that will have some limitations, as Snap warns, such as the most basic: usernames that have already been used. In addition, the change will not be definitive but can be changed every year, as the Snapchat app itself recalls.

The change of the username will be available in the iOS and Android ecosystems worldwide from February 23.

How to modify the user in Snapchat

To change the username on Snapchat, follow these steps:

User name change

-Click on the Bitmojithe icon at the top left of the camera screen where you access the user profile.

-Select the settings menu by pressing the gear icon that appears in the upper right corner.

-Enter the Username sectionwhere the option “Change username” will appear on a button marked in blue.

-Enter a new username (that has not been used previously) and press «Next» to finish.

From Snap it is ensured that this function of modifying the username is one of the most demanded by users of the social network. Since it is a platform that is based on the ephemeral understand that it is within the assumable that a significant number of Snapchat users, which already exceeded 280 million last year, wish to adjust the changes that take place in their personal lives with the identity they present through their profile, which includes the modification in the name itself.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

