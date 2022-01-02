How to change the WhatsApp icon for a smiley face

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

If you have already tired of always have the same WhatsApp icon on your mobile phone, you should know that there is the possibility of modifying the classic logo and putting it in another way.

With Nova Launcher you can change the WhatsApp icon on any Android mobile

In previous articles we have told you how you can change the WhatsApp icon for a more Christmas one, even with a Santa Claus hat, or how you can make the WhatsApp icon gold to celebrate the New Year.

Today we are going to explain another way to change the WhatsApp icon, so instead of having the classic logo on your mobile that you can enjoy a WhatsApp logo that is a smiling face.

Yes, you must have a mobile phone with Android operating system to be able to change the WhatsApp icon, since this is not possible on iPhone phones. It is necessary that you take this into account so that you do not try to change the WhatsApp icon with an iOS mobile, since it will not be possible.

The first thing to keep in mind is that you need to have, on your mobile phone, an image that is the WhatsApp logo with a smiling face. It must be an image that does not have a background and whose format is PNG. If you don’t have it -which is the most common- you just have to go to Google and look for an image with those characteristics. That image will be the one that will be your new WhatsApp icon.

Once this is done, you will only have to go to the Google application store -Google Play Store- and look for an app called Nova Laucher. Install it and you can fully customize the interface of your mobile phone.

Thus, if you click on the WhatsApp icon for a few seconds, an option that says “edit” will appear. You will be able to select the image you want -that of the smiling face of WhatsApp, for example- and the WhatsApp icon would be changed as you wish.

Interestingly, if you want, you can also change the name of the WhatsApp application and therefore call it whatever you want.

.