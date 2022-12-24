How to change the WhatsApp icon for a Christmas one

- Advertisement -

These days you can send the best messages to congratulate Christmas on WhatsApp, but you can also decorate your mobile phone with a more Christmas icon for your favorite instant messaging application.

To change the WhatsApp icon on your mobile and make it more Christmassy, ​​you can use an app called “Nova Launcher”

Changing the current WhatsApp icon is possible, making it look much more festive, with a Christmas emblem such as a Santa Claus hat or a tree decorated with lights.

To change the design of the WhatsApp icon, it is necessary to use a launcher such as “Nova Launcher”. It is nothing more than an app that allows you to customize your mobile and change the appearance of the home screen, customize the icons, add themes, sounds and colors on the device…

If you want the WhatsApp logo to look more Christmassy this holiday season, you just have to follow these steps:

-Enter Google Play Store and download the app «Nova Launcher». There is a free version with limited functions, enough to give WhatsApp a Christmas touch, and a Prime version that costs $4.99.

-Prepare the image you want to place as the new WhatsApp icon. You can use an image editing program to add a Santa Claus hat, a star… or use any other design to the logo. If you prefer, you can search for an image in a free image bank or download it from the Internet.

-Once the Christmas image you want for your WhatsApp icon has been selected and downloaded to your mobile, enter the “Nova Launcher” app and look for the WhatsApp image in the “applications” section.

-Leave the WhatsApp icon pressed for a few seconds to open a window with several alternatives. Press the “Edit” button and options such as changing the name of the app or even the icon are displayed.

-Click on edit icon and the system will guide you to find the image that you can place. Select from the gallery of your mobile the image with the Christmas hat on the icon of the messaging app.

-Locate the ideal size for the icon and when everything is ready, press the “Save” button.