how to change the whatsapp icon

The green WhatsApp icon can get tiresome after so many years. If you would like to change the WhatsApp icon on your mobilethe only thing you need is to take advantage of the Android customization options with which you can change the icons of all or some apps.

WhatsApp currently has no option to change its icon, despite the fact that malicious applications and hoaxes such as WhatsApp Gold have been announcing it for years. However, it is possible to change the WhatsApp icon with the help of icon packs, a modern launcher or customization apps.

Change the WhatsApp icon with an icon pack

To change the WhatsApp icon you are going to need a new design for the WhatsApp icon. If you’re not an artist and you don’t feel like creating the new design yourself, you can always resort to an icon pack. There are loads on Google Play and since WhatsApp is a tremendously popular application, it is almost guaranteed that the icon packs will include a custom design for WhatsApp.

Not all mobiles can use icon packs as is (from their own settings), although this is not much of a problem. you can always use a launcher that allows you to use icon packswhich is usual for popular launchers like Nova Launcher, Action Launcher, Lawnchair Launcher and co.

The advantage of Nova Launcher is that you don’t need to apply the entire icon pack (which you can too), but you can make the change selectively, only in certain apps. To change the WhatsApp icon to that of an icon in an icon pack, you need to do a long tap on it and press the pencil icon.

This will open the screen for edit shortcut, where you should tap on the application icon. By doing so, you will be able to choose between the icon packs that you have installed on your mobile. Tap on one of them and you can choose any icon from that packalthough the icon they provide for WhatsApp is displayed at the top, for easier access.

Use your own image as WhatsApp icon

Do you already have or have you created an image that you want to use as a WhatsApp icon? You can do it easily too with Nova Launcher. First, you must save image to mobileWell, you’ll have to choose it later.

Then, add a shortcut to WhatsApp on the home screen of the mobile and make a long touch on it. On the screen of edit shortcuttap on the WhatsApp icon and choose Applications. Next, you will have to choose between a gallery or file application, where you will have to search for and select the image that you want to use as an icon.

Let nothing stop you from using the “legendary” icon of WhatsApp Gold

The next step is crop the image to choose the part that will be an icon and otherwise there is not much more to do. If you uncheck the box redesignthe icon will be used as is, without enclosing it in a circle or whatever shape of icons you are currently using in Nova Launcher.

If your launcher doesn’t allow you to change icons

What if you don’t use Nova Launcher or any other launcher that supports icon packs? Then you will always have to resort to third-party applications with which you can create custom charms on home screenwith custom icons.

One of these applications is Pure Icon Changer, which is free, although you will have to see the occasional advertisement during its operation. To prevent Android from adding an icon overlay on shortcuts, you’ll need to start the process adding a Pure Icon Changer widget to your home screenby the usual method (usually by long tapping on an empty space on the home screen).

This will open the Pure Icon Changer, where your first task will be to tap on the WhatsApp icon, to edit it. You can take a photo with the camera or tap on the gallery icon to choose icons from installed icon packs. You can also choose a gallery or file management application to open images that you have saved on your mobile that you want to use as a WhatsApp icon.

As a final touch, you can choose the shape of the icon at the top and finally you just need to press the OK button in the upper left corner. This will update the widget with the new icon.