How to change the wallpaper in a WhatsApp chat

The instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Meta, allows its users to change the wallpaper. Possibly it is a function that most of the more than 2 billion users of the app do not care too much about. However, if you fancy customize your WhatsApp chat with photos or with any of the available templatesHere we explain how you can do it.

WhatsApp allows you to put your own photos or templates created by the messaging app as wallpaper

We are talking about a very simple process that can be completed in a few minutes. First of all, you should know that WhatsApp offers different types and formats of wallpaper. One of the options is photos you have saved in your gallery or those that you download from the Internet and that must be in vertical format. On the other hand, you can choose between the templates created by the app itself. Some are in dark colors, others in lighter tones and a third type of solid colors with background drawings.

Here we explain, step by step, how to change the wallpaper of your WhatsApp chats:

-Three dots icon: Open your WhatsApp app and enter one of your chats. Once inside, click on the three dots icon that you will see in the upper right corner of the screen.

-“Wallpaper”: The three dots icon will bring up a tab with several options, including one that says “Wallpaper.”

-Choose type of wallpaper: WhatsApp will now take you to a screen where you will have to choose between colored, light, dark, solid wallpapers or images from your own gallery.

-“Set wallpaper”: Try different wallpapers and when you find one you like, you should press where it says “Set wallpaper”. WhatsApp will save these changes automatically, so that the next time you open the app you will already have the image chosen as your wallpaper.

.